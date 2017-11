Nov 21 (Reuters) - SPAREBANK 1 OSTFOLD AKERSHUS:

* GETS PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 1 121 111 NEW EQUITY CERTIFICATES, EACH DENOMINATED AT NOK 100, AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF NOK 187

* THE SHARE ISSUE WAS HEAVILY OVER SUBSCRIBED

* WILL GET PROCEEDS AT ABOUT NOK 210 MLN

