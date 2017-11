BRIEF-Mondo TV sells a share of rights to a 3D CGI project for $7.0 mln

Nov 21 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA:

* SELLS HONG KONG YIQI CULTURE FILM & TELEVISION MEDIA A SHARE OF THE RIGHTS TO A 3D CGI PROJECT IN PRODUCTION

* SELLS 70 PCT OF THE REVENUES FROM TV EXPLOITATION IN CHINA AND 20 PCT OF THE REVENUES FROM LICENSING IN CHINA

* SELLS AS WELL AS 10 PCT OF THE REVENUES FROM TV EXPLOITATION IN THE REST OF THE WORLD

* CONSIDERATION FOR THE SALE AMOUNTS TO $7.0 MILLION

* HONG KONG YIQI CULTURE FILM & TELEVISION MEDIA WILL ALSO TAKE CARE OF THE DISTRIBUTION OF THE SERIES FOR FIVE YEARS IN CHINA

