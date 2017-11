Nov 22 (Reuters) - ATRYS HEALTH SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT WOULD PROPOSE A SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN THREE PARTS

* THE FIRST PART CHARGED TO CASH CONTRIBUTIONS AND EXCLUDING THE PRE-EMPTIVE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF 7.9 MILLION EUROS

* THE SECOND PART FOR COMPENSATION OF CREDITS OF 1.3 MILLION EUROS

* THE THIRD PART CHARGED TO CASH CONTRIBUTIONS WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF 4.0 MILLION EUROS Source text: bit.ly/2hXFGSV

