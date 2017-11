Nov 22 (Reuters) - AMREST HOLDINGS SE:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT ALLOTTED 550,000 REPURCHASED SHARES TO FCAPITAL LUX S.À.R.L. FOR TOTAL PRICE OF 198.9 MILLION ZLOTYS

* COMPANY‘S SHAREHOLDER, NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN OFE, DEMANDED REPURCHASE OF 550,000 SHARES OF COMPANY AFTER COMPANY‘S DECISION ON TRANSFERRING OF REGISTERED OFFICE TO SPAIN

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)