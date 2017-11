Nov 22 (Reuters) - AROUNDTOWN SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IS RESCHEDULING THE DELISTING FROM EURONEXT PARIS DUE TO LONGER TECHNICAL PROCEDURE OF THE DELISTING PROCESS AND WILL INFORM THE UPDATED SCHEDULE IN DUE COURSE

* AROUNDTOWN‘S SHARES REMAIN FULLY TRADED ON THE FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE/XETRA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)