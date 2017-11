Nov 22 (Reuters) - MERLIN GROUP SA:

* DATAMILL INVESTMENTS, AFTER REGISTRATION OF SERIES I SHARES, DECREASES ITS STAKE TO 25.8 PCT FROM 30.9 PCT IN THE COMPANY‘S SHARE CAPITAL

* ATP FIZ AN, AFTER REGISTRATION AND ACQUISITION OF SERIES I SHARES, RAISES ITS STAKE TO 25.18 PCT FROM 10.42 PCT IN THE COMPANY‘S SHARE CAPITAL

