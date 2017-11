Nov 23 (Reuters) - ALBARAKA TURK KATILIM BANKASI:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY HAS BEEN SECURED USD 101.0 MILLION MURABAHA SYNDICATED LOAN WITH 367-DAY TRANCHE

* ALL COSTS CONSIST OF LIBOR + 130 BPS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)