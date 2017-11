Nov 23 (Reuters) - CHERRYPICK GAMES SA

* CHERRYPICK GAMES WILL START TRADING ON NEWCONNECT MARKET ON NOV. 24, WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE SAID ON WEDNESDAY

* COMPANY DEVELOPS GAMES, OFFERS FREE2PLAY AND PREMIUM GAMES, UP TILL NOW RELEASED 16 GAMES WORLDWIDE

* IT RAISED 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS IN IPO, PLANS TO ALLOCATE PROCEEDS FOR DEVELOPMENT OF THREE NEW GAMES (UNDER WORKING TITLES ‘FRIENDS’, ‘BEAUTY’, AND ‘CRIME’)

* SEES 2017 EBITDA AT 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS

