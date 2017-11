BRIEF-Bumech to file for restructuring proceedings

Nov 24(Reuters) - BUMECH SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS DECIDED TO FILE FOR OPENING RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDINGS, IN THE FORM OF ACCELERATED ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS

* THE FILING IS AIMED AT AVOIDING BANKRUPTCY

* IS CONFIDENT THE RESTRUCTURING WILL BE SUCCESSFUL AS IT HAS ACTIVE CONTRACTS FOR OVER 80 MILLION ZLOTYS IN POLAND AND ABROAD

* AT THE OPERATING LEVEL IT HAS CURRENTLY POSITIVE CASH FLOW ALLOWING FOR SUCCESSIVE REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING LIABILITIES AND ONGOING OPERATION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)