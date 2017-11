Nov 24 (Reuters) - INVERSIONES DOALCA SOCIMI SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY APPROVES CESSATION OF CHAIRWOMAN ISABEL GOMEZ ACEBO Y DUQUE DE ESTRADA DUE TO SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT FOR PRESIDENCY OF BOARD TO ROTATE ANNUALLY

* NAMES MARIA BARROSO FERNANDEZ DE ARAOZ NEW CHAIRWOMAN

