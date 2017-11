BRIEF-Amper Increases Share Capital

Nov 27 (Reuters) - AMPER SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAS INCREASED ITS SHARE CAPITAL IN AMOUNT OF 4.6 MILLION EUROS, THROUGH ISSUANCE OF 54.4 MILLION SHARES TO BE SUBSCRIBED IN FULL BY ALTERFIN AND NEW SHARES

* AFTER THE INCREASE ITS SHARE CAPITAL IS SET AT 44.6 MILLION EUROS, CORRESPONDING TO 891.5 MILLION SHARES OF 0.05 EUROS PAR VALUE EACH

* CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH COMPENSATION OF PART OF CREDIT OWED BY ALTERFIN UNDER CONVERTIBLE SYNDICATED FINANCING AGREEMENT SIGNED ON DECEMBER 27 2016

