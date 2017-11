Nov 27(Reuters) - DIGITAL MAGICS SPA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDER TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS HAS TRANSFERRED ALL 1,491,305 SHARES OF THE COMPANY‘S TO ITS UNIT STARTIP SRL

* STARTIP NOW HOLDS 1,684,719 SHARES OF THE COMPANY CORRESPONDING TO 23.0 PCT IN ITS SHARE CAPITAL

