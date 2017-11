Nov 27 (Reuters) - AC SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH RAMEDER ANHÄNGERKUPPLUNGEN & AUTOTEILE GMBH (RAMEDER) TO EXTEND COOPERATION

* THE ORDER IS FOR ELECTRIC KITS FOR CAR TOW HOOKS AND IS SIGNED FOR THE PERIOD BETWEEN DEC. 1, 2017, AND DEC. 31, 2021

* BOTH PARTIES PLAN TO REACH ANNUAL TURNOVER OF AT LEAST 4.5 MILLION EUROS AND NOT LOWER THAN IN A PREVIOUS CALENDAR YEAR

