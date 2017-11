LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - Talanx AG has mandated NatWest Markets as structuring adviser and Commerzbank, JP Morgan, Natixis and NatWest Markets as joint bookrunners for a possible forthcoming EUR benchmark 30NC10 dated subordinated transaction.

The notes are expected to be rated BBB by S&P.

A global investor call will be held on 27 November and the transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. FCA/ICMA stabilisation.