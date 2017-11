Nov 28(Reuters) - Generix SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY H1 REVENUE EUR 34.3 MLN VS EUR 29.6 MLN YR AGO

* H1 NET RESULT EUR 0.6 MLN VS EUR 0.3 MLN YR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR 3.9 MLN VS EUR 1.8 MLN YR AGO

* FOR FY ANTICIPATES A DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN REVENUE AND IMPROVED PROFITABILITY

* IN MID-TERM PLANS TO MAINTAIN THIS DYNAMIC IN TERM OF REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY

* H1 EBITDA PARTLY BECAUSE OF ACQUISITION OF SOLOGLOBE LOGISTIQUE INC HENCE FIVE-POINT IMPROVEMENT IN EBITDA RATE CANNOT BE EXTRAPOLATED OVER THE FISCAL YEAR 2017/2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)