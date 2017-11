Nov 28 (Reuters) - GRUPO INVERSOR HESPERIA SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY AMORTIZES 122.7 MILLION EURO LOAN WITH SANTANDER GUARANTEED BY 9.1 PCT STAKE OF NH HOTELS

* HESPERIA SAYS SUBSCRIBES NEW FINANCING FOR 97.6 MILLION EUROS ALSO GUARANTEED WITH 9.1 PERCENT OF NH HOTELS

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)