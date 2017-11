BRIEF-Aves One: Planned Streamlining Of Depot

Nov 28 (Reuters) - AVES ONE AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY HAS DECIDED TO MAKE USE OF POSITIVE PRICE TREND IN CONTAINER MARKET TO OPTIMISE THE PORTFOLIO

* THE PLAN IS TO SELL THE MAJORITY OF THE CURRENTLY UNRENTED CONTAINERS LOCATED IN HARBOURS WHERE DEMAND IS LOW

* SALE OF THESE CONTAINERS (APPROX. 7,000 UNITS) IS SCHEDULED TO BE CONCLUDED AT THE END OF THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* OVERALL SALE INVOLVES A ONE-OFF SPECIAL WRITE-DOWN THIS YEAR WHICH IS EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO APPROX EUR 4.0 MILLION

* NO FURTHER NEGATIVE EFFECTS ARE EXPECTED FROM THIS SALE IN 2018

* LIQUIDITY EXPECTED FROM THE TRANSACTION AMOUNTING TO APPROX EUR 6.5 MILLION CAN BE REINVESTED IN NEW CONTAINERS WHICH WILL HAVE ATTRACTIVE RENT CONTRACTS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)