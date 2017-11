BRIEF-Investor to acquire 4.1 mln of series O shares of Biomed Lublin

Nov 28 (Reuters) - BIOMED LUBLIN WYTWORNIA SUROWIC I SZCZEPIONEK SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT RECEIVED OFFER FROM AN INVESTOR WHO WANTS TO BUY 4.1 MILLION SHARES OF THE COMPANY AT THE ISSUE PRICE NOT HIGHER THAN 1.12 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* THE MANAGEMENT ACCEPTED THE OFFER AND RESOLVED TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY 410,460 ZLOTYS THROUGH ISSUANCE OF 4.1 MILLION SERIES O SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* SERIES O SHARES TO BE OFFERED TO INVESTOR AT ISSUE PRICE OF 1.12 ZLOTY PER SHARE WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS

