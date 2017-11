Nov 28(Reuters) - BORGOSESIA SPA IN LIQUIDAZIONE:

* ITS UNIT, KRONOS, SELLS A TOTAL STAKE HELD IN ANEMOS SRL AND FARO SRL AND 50 PCT STAKE IN SOLARISUNO SRL FOR EUR 750,000

* THE SALE HAS BEEN PERFORMED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FINANCIAL DEBT RESTRUCTURING PLAN

