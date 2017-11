Nov 29 (Reuters) - MENNICA SKARBOWA SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MBANK SA UNDER WHICH BANK WILL ACT AS SALES AGENT OF THE COMPANY‘S PRODUCTS

* OPENING NEW SALES NETWORK WILL ALLOW COMPANY TO REACH WIDER GROUP OF CUSTOMERS AND WILL STRENGTHEN ITS POSITION IN METALS AND PRECIOUS STONES MARKET

