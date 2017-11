Nov 29 (Reuters) - NETAS TELEKOMUNIKASYON:

* SIGNS THREE COOPERATION PROTOCOLS WITH ZTE CORPORATION

* TO JOINTLY OPEN GSM-R CENTER OF EXCELLENCE TO CONDUCT R&D WORK ABOUT WIRELESS BROADBAND COMMUNICATION FOR RAILWAYS

* TO PROVIDE MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT SERVICES FOR ZTE PRODUCTS IN EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* TO PROVIDE ALL PRODUCT AND SERVICE TRAININGS TO CUSTOMERS AND EMPLOYEES OF ZTE IN EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA AND CENTRAL ASIA THROUGH NETAS ACADEMY

