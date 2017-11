Nov 29 (Reuters) - AEDES SIIQ SPA:

* COMPLETES SALE OF PROPERTIES FOR EUR 7.5 MLN WHICH ARE PART OF “TO BE SOLD” PORTFOLIO AND SALE OF A STAKE HELD IN ROMA DEVELOMPENT SRL FOR EUR 0.2 MLN

* TOTAL CAPITAL GAINS ARE EQUAL TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 0.8 MLN

