Nov 30 (Reuters) - Obuv Rossii:

* SAYS THAT PROSPERITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED HAS INDIRECTLY ACQUIRED 5.78 PERCENT SHARES IN THE COMPANY

* SAYS PROSPERITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED HOLDS THE STAKE IN THE COMPANY TOGETHER WITH THE PROSPERITY CUB FUND, PROSPERITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SICAV AND PROSPERITY RUSSIA DOMESTIC FUND LIMITED

