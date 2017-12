BRIEF-X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski May Consider To Resume Operations In Turkey

Dec 1 (Reuters) - X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI SA :

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAD DECIDED TO SUSPEND TAKING STEPS AIMED AT CEASING ITS ACTIVITY ON TURKISH MARKET TILL THE END OF H1 2018

* ACCORDING TO ANALYSIS THERE IS POSSIBILITY THAT TURKISH REGULATORY AUTHORITY, CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD OF TURKEY (CMB), WILL REDUCE LEVEL OF REGULATIONS REGARDING INVESTMENT SERVICES

* IF THE REGULATIONS ARE EASED, THE COMPANY DOES NOT EXCLUDE RESUMING ITS OPERATIONS IN TURKEY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)