Dec 1 (Reuters) - LANDI RENZO:

* SAID ON THURSDAY B&C SPEAKERS AND LANDI RENZO POSTPONE CLOSING OF THE TRANSACTION FOR ACQUISITION BY B&C SPEAKERS OF EIGHTEEN SOUND SRL ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED ON NOVEMBER 30TH

* CLOSING WILL BE POSTPONED FOR A FEW DAYS FOR TECHNICAL AND ORGANIZATIONAL REASONS

* SUCH A MOVE DOES NOT IMPLY ANY RISK OF NON-COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION, WHICH WILL MATERIALIZE BY THE END OF THE CURRENT YEAR

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)