Dec 1 (Reuters) - IL SOLE 24 ORE:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT SIGNED EUR 30 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE AGREEMENT WITH THE GROUP OF BANKS

* ANNOUNCED ALSO THAT THE BANKS FROM GUARANTEE CONSORTIUM SUBSCRIBED 8.14 PCT OF SHARES FROM SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FOR EUR 4.1 MLN

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)