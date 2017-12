Dec 1 (Reuters) - UNIFIED FACTORY SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT ALLOTTED TO INVESTORS 20,000 SERIES C BONDS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 20 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SERIES C BONDS HAVE BEEN ISSUED UNDER BOND ISSUE PROGRAMME FOR UP TO 25 MLN ZLOTYS

