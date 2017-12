Dec 1 (Reuters) - AVIO:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT SIGNED TWO CONTRACTS WITH ESA, THE EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY, IN PARIS TO DEVELOP THE VEGA E LAUNCHER AND THE SPACE RIDER RE-ENTRY VEHICLE

* THE CONTRACTS ARE WORTH A TOTAL OF EUR 89.7 MILLION

