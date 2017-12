Dec 1 (Reuters) - FINANSBANK:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY SECURES 367-DAY, DUAL TRANCHE SYNDICATED LOAN OF USD 182.0 MILLION AND EUR 503.2 MILLION FOR TRADE FINANCE

* ALL-IN COST FOR DOLLAR TRANCHE TO BE LIBOR + %1.35 AND FOR EURO TRANCHE TO BE EURIBOR + %1.25

