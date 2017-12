BRIEF-Bricks Acquisitions Announces Tender Offer For All Robyg Shares At 3.55/shr

Dec 1 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA

* BRICKS ACQUISITIONS LIMITED, EQUITY AFFILIATED WITH GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC., ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR 289,401,199 SHARES OF ROBYG, REPRESENTING 100 PERCENT OF COMPANY‘S CAPITAL, AT 3.55 ZLOTY PER SHARE, STATEMENT SAYS

* MINIMUM NUMBER OF SHARES TO UNDERTAKE TENDER IS SET AT 191,004,791 SHARES REPRESENTING 66% OF VOTES OF ROBYG

* ENTRIES IN TENDER ARE TO BE ACCEPTED FROM JAN. 2, 2018, TILL FEB. 2, 2018

* IF 90 PERCENT OF TOTAL VOTES IS REACHED IN TENDER, BRICKS ACQUISITIONS PLANS MANDATORY SQUEEZ-OUT AND DELISTING OF ROBYG’S SHARES FROM WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE

* “ACQUISITION OF COMPANY PROVIDES GOLDMAN SACHS WITH AN OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST IN A HIGH QUALITY REAL ESTATE PLATFORM BUILT ON LOCAL AND GLOBAL EXPERIENCE,” IT WAS SAID IN STATEMENT

Source text: bit.ly/2kfDfvF

