BRIEF-BIOTON Closes Sale Of Tricel

* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT IT CLOSED TRANSACTION OF SELLING 100% STAKE OF ITS UNIT TRICEL TO MEDWISE PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED BASED IN CANADA

* DEAL ALSO CONCERNED TRANSFER OF THE COMPANY‘S RECEIVABLES TO MEDWISE AND RETURN OF LOAN GRANTED TO TRICEL AND THE RETURN OF A LOAN GRANTED TO FISIOPHARMA, ITALIAN UNIT OF TRICEL

* COMPANY RECEIVED EUR 1.0 MILLION WHAT ENDED THE SALE PROCESS OF SHARES IN TRICEL AND THE TRANSFER OF FISIOPHARMA DEBTS TO MEDWISE

