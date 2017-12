Dec 5 (Reuters) - FFP SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY IT COMPLETED ITS SECOND BOND ISSUE: A EURO PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 87.5 MILLION EUROS

* TOTALLING 242.5 MILLION EUROS SINCE FIRST ISSUE LAST JULY

* ISSUE SETTLEMENT DATE EXPECTED TO BE DEC. 6

* BONDS TO BE LISTED ON EURONEXT ACCESS

* NATIXIS WAS ACTIVE BOOKRUNNER FOR ISSUE TOGETHER WITH CM-CIC

Source text: bit.ly/2BIzUcS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)