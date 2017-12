BRIEF-Qumak Signs LoI To Cooperate and Increase Stake in Euvic

Dec 5 (Reuters) - QUMAK SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH EUVIC SP. Z O.O. ON STRATEGIC COOPERATION IN THE IT FIELD

* AS A PART OF THE AGREEMENT, CO ALSO PLANS TO INCREASE ITS INVESTMENT IN EUVIC

* UNDER LOI EUVIC TO SELL IT WORKS SA TO QUMAK BY MARCH 31, 2018

* EUVIC IN EXCHANGE FOR IT WORKS IS TO ACQUIRE QUMAK‘S SERIES N SHARES FOLLOWING CO‘S SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE BY JUNE 30, 2018

* IF THE ABOVE TRANSACTIONS TAKE PLACE, BOTH PARTIES PLAN TO MERGE

* QUMAK TO TAKE OVER EUVIC IN EXCHANGE FOR QUMAK SHARES ISSUED TO EUVIC SHAREHOLDERS

