* SAID ON TUESDAY SIGNED CONTRACT WITH KLÖVERN AB REGARDING COMMITMENT FOR EMISSION OF SHARES WORTH ABOUT SEK 150 MILLION IN A DIRECTED ISSUE

* TO CARRY OUT RIGHT ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 52 MILLION FULLY GUARANTEED TO KLÖVERN AB

