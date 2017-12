BRIEF-Cattolica Assicurazioni Places Subordinated 30-yr Bond of EUR 500 mln

Dec 6 (Reuters) - CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAD PLACED A SUBORDINATED 30-YEAR BOND RESERVED TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS FOR THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 500 MILLION

* MORE THAN 250 INVESTORS PLACED ORDERS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF OVER EUR 3 BILLION, EXCEEDING THE TARGET BY ALMOST 7 TIMES

* INITIAL COUPON IS 4.25 PCT UNTIL THE FIRST INTEREST RESET DATE AFTER TEN YEARS, WHICH IS ALSO THE CALL DATE

* IF THE CALL IS NOT EXERCISED, THE BOND WILL BEAR A VARIABLE COUPON RATE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)