Dec 6 (Reuters) - BORGOSESIA SPA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THE PROVISIONAL RESULTS OF ITS SHARE SWAP OFFER

* REPORTS 20.9 MLN ORDINARY SHARES WERE TENDERED, 53.9 PCT OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL

* REPORTS 31,721 SAVINGS SHARES WERE TENDERED, 0.08 PCT OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL

* TO ASSIGN 21.0 MLN KRONOS SHARES, 68.1 PCT OF KRONOS‘S SHARE CAPITAL

* TO OWN 75.1 PCT OF ITS OWN ORDINARY SHARES AND 3.6 PCT OF ITS SAVINGS SHARES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)