* ITS WHOLLY-OWNED US-BASED UNIT KORDSA INC. DECIDES TO ACQUIRE FABRIC DEVELOPMENT COMPANY AND TEXTILE PRODUCT COMPANY WORTH OF ABOUT USD 100.0 MILLION IN TOTAL

* THE ACQUISITION TO BE FINALISED AFTER THE APPROVAL OF ANTITRUST AND FOREIGN COMPETITION COMMITTEE OF UNITED STATES

