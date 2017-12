Dec 7 (Reuters) - SOKTAS TEKSTIL:

* ACQUIRES MINORITY STAKES OF UNIT SOKTAS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED AT 8.0 MILLION LIRA FROM INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CORPORATION VIA TAKEOVER

* BECOMES 100 PERCENT OWNER OF UNIT SOKTAS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

