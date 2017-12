Dec 7 (Reuters) - DEA CAPITAL SPA:

* SAYS THAT IDEAMI HAS BEEN ADMITTED TO TRADING ON AIM ITALIA

* THE FIRST DAY OF TRADING WILL BE DEC 11

* ADMISSION TO TRADING FOLLOWS THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 25,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF EUR 10 PER SHARE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)