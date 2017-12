Dec 8 (Reuters) - SOHO DEVELOPMENT SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IN RELATION TO FINAL TALKS ON SALE OF A REAL ESTATE IN WARSAW IT HAS PREPARED INITIAL TERMS OF FIRST TRANCHE OF A BUYBACK PROGRAM

* UNDER THE INITIAL TERMS THE COMPANY WOULD BUY BACK 33 PERCENT OF ITS SHARES FOR 3.27 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* THE CARRYING OUT OF THE FIRST AND SUBSEQUENT TRANCHES IS CONDITIONAL UPON COMPLETING THE DEAL

