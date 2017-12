Dec 8 (Reuters) - INDATA SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT GRZEGORZ CZAPLA HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POST AS THE COMPANY‘S CEO, EFFECTIVE AS OF DEC. 7, DUE TO HIS INTENTION TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

* APPOINTED LESZEK TOMICA AS NEW CEO

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)