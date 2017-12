BRIEF-Black Pearl Plans To Change Name, Raise Stake in InterFarm Med

Dec 12 (Reuters) - BLACK PEARL SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO VOTE ON DEC. 29 THE COMPANY NAME CHANGE TO INTERFARMED SA

* COMPANY ALSO PLANS TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS THROUGH ISSUANCE OF 30 MILLION SERIES G SHARES

* ALL SERIES G SHARES TO BE OFFERED TO GT POLAND SP. Z O.O.

* ISSUE PRICE FOR G SERIES SHARES WAS SET AT 0.10 ZLOTY/SHR

* THE SHARES WILL BE ACQUIRED BY GT POLAND IN EXCHANGE FOR 14,999 SHARES OF INTERFARM MED SP. Z O.O. OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 749,950 ZLOTYS

* SERIES G SHARES TO BE ALLOTTED TO INVESTORS BY MARCH 31, 2018

