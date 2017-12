Dec 12 (Reuters) - T-BULL SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT WILL GET 4.3 MILLION ZLOTYS OF FINANCING FROM NARODOWE CENTRUM BADAN I ROZWOJU FOR ITS PROJECT OF CREATING ‘G-CAMP’ PLATFORM

* ‘G-CAMP’ PLATFORM WILL ENABLE MANAGEMENT OF CONTENT, GRAPHIC RESOURCES AND INTERACTIONS IN MULTIPLATFORM MOBILE GAMES

* TOTAL VALUE OF PROJECT AMOUNTS TO 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)