BRIEF-Playway Signs Two Investment Agreements

Dec 12 (Reuters) - PLAYWAY SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT SIGNED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH TOMASZ STRZALKOWSKI, PIOTR STRZALKOWSKI AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS AND SET COMPANY UNDER NAME DUALITY SA

* SHARE CAPITAL OF DUALITY SA AMOUNTS TO 320,000 ZLOTYS AND ITS MAIN ACTIVITY WILL BE COMPLETING PRODUCTION OF ‘BLOOD CHILD’ GAME

* PLAYWAY HOLDS 50 PERCENT IN NEWLY SET UP COMPANY

* COMPANY ALSO SIGNED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH STANISLAW GROMADOWSKI, KACPER GUZOWSKI, JAKUB TRZEBINSKI AND MATEUSZ ZAWADZKI

* AS PART OF AGREEMENT CO IS TO ACQUIRE SHARES IN INCREASED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL GAMES SP. Z O.O. FOR 194,000 ZLOTYS

* TOTAL GAMES TO CREATE “CONTRABAND POLICE” GAME AND SUBSEQUENTLY OTHER GAMES

* IF PROFIT FROM “CONTRABAND POLICE” PUBLISHING EXCEEDS 1 MILLION ZLOTYS IN 3 MONTHS FROM ITS PREMIERE, TOTAL GAMES TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL AND OFFER NEW SHARES TO STANISLAW GROMADOWSKI AND KACPER GUZOWSKI, SO THEY WILL REACH 20 PERCENT STAKE IN TOTAL GAMES EACH

