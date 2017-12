Dec 12 (Reuters) - SYGNITY SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO VOTE ON JAN. 9, 2018, ON ANNULMENT OF RESOLUTION FROM AUG. 17 OF INCREASING SHARE CAPITAL BY UP TO 10.0 MILLION ZLOTYS THROUGH ISSUANCE OF UP TO 10 MILLION SERIES Z SHARES IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION

* THERE WAS RISK THAT SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WOULD NOT BE COMPLETED WITHIN GIVEN TIME LIMIT Source text for Eikon:

