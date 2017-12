Dec 12 (Reuters) - CSP International Fashion Group SpA :

* SAYS ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF ITS WHOLLY OWNED UNIT PEROFIL FASHION SRL INTO CSP INTERNATIONAL FASHION GROUP SPA

* PEROFIL FASHION SRL BOARD ALSO APPROVED THE MERGER

