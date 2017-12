BRIEF-Lloyd Fonds: negotiations concerning premature exit of CEO

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Lloyd Fonds AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY, ON DEC. 10, SUPERVISORY BOARD OF ADOPTED A RESOLUTION TO COMMENCE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, TORSTEN TEICHERT, CONCERNING PREMATURE TERMINATION OF HIS ACTIVITIES ON MANAGEMENT BOARD

* THE PARTIES ARE STRIVING FOR AN AMICABLE TERMINATION EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 31, 2017 OF TEICHERT‘S SERVICE CONTRACT, WHICH ORDINARILY EXPIRES ON JUNE 30, 2019

* AS EARNINGS FOR 2017 WILL BE REDUCED BY A SUM IN THE MID TO HIGH SIX DIGITS AS A RESULT OF THIS, EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF AROUND EUR 2 MILLION WILL NOW PROBABLY NOT BE ACHIEVED

* AFTER TEICHERT‘S EXIT, HIS DUTIES WILL BE PERFORMED BY KLAUS M. PINTER, THE OTHER MEMBER OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

