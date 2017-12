Dec 13(Reuters) - Sparebank 1 Ostfold Akershus:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY: BOARD DECIDES ON RIGHTS ISSUE OF 1,121,111 EQUITY CERTIFICATES WITH FACE VALUE OF NOK 100

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS NOK 187 PER EQUITY CERTIFICATE

* ISSUE COSTS ESTIMATED AT ABOUT NOK 4.5 MLN

