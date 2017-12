Dec 13 (Reuters) - CDR ADVANCE CAPITAL SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAD ACQUIRED VIA CDR REPLAY SRL THE CONTROL OF BORGOSESIA FOLLOWING THE POSITIVE OUTCOME OF BORGOSESIA‘S SHARE SWAP OFFER

* THE FINAL RESULTS OF THE OFFER WERE ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY

* FOLLOWING THE SHARE SWAP OFFER, CDR REPLAY SRL OWNS A 49.0 PCT STAKE IN BORGOSESIA AND 66.8 PCT OF ITS VOTING RIGHTS

