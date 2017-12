Dec 13 (Reuters) - PAMAPOL SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH THE MINISTER OF DEVELOPMENT AND FINANCE ON FINANCING COMPANY‘S R&D CENTRE FOR HIGH QUALITY READY MEALS

* TOTAL VALUE OF PROJECT AMOUNTS TO 16 MILLION ZLOTYS NET, CO TO RECEIVE FINANCING OF 4.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

